Wind River High School student of the week: Julian Osorio

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Julian Osorio.

Julian Osorio is the nephew of Bronson and Serenity Bruner, and is currently a senior at Wind River. Julian transferred to Wind River last year from Arizona, and has been an active member in the Multicultural Club and is the senior class secretary. Nominating staff describe him as, “a hard worker who strives to achieve good grades. Julian is also a member of the Multicultural Club and is always really helpful. He never has a problem striking up conversation and including others!” Outside of school, Julian enjoys working on cars, riding motorcycles, fishing & hunting, and going on road trips. Julian plans on entering the workforce after graduation. Congratulations!

Advertisement