Wind River High School student of the week: Jeffery Strock

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Jeffery Strock is son of Jeff and Ladeona Strock, and the grandson of Linda Strock. He is currently a sophomore at Wind River High School and participates in basketball, FFA, and Student Council. Some of Jeffery’s special awards include the Purple Honor Roll and being inducted into the National Honors Society. Nominating staff comment that, “Jeffery is respectful and demonstrates great initiative in achieving good grades. He is always helping out wherever he can. Wind River is lucky to have a student like him!”. Outside of school, he enjoys roping and working on his family ranch. After high school, Jeffery hopes to become a Game Warden. Congratulations, Jeffery!