Wind River High School student of the week: JayCee Herbert

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

JayCee Herbert is Wind River’s student of the week.

JayCee participates in Football, Basketball and track. He is a member of Student Council and the National Honor Society. JayCee is on the honor roll, is Student Council President, and was all state in football and basketball.

Outside of school, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

“JayCee is an outstanding student and person. He is a very hard worker in his classes as well as on the field, court and track! JayCee leads each day in the school with a positive attitude and a contagious smile. He is always very respectful and holds a high level of integrity in all that he does. It is truly a joy to have JayCee in our school!”

JayCee is the son of Frank and Lisa Herbert.