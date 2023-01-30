Wind River High School student of the week: Hunter Walker

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Hunter Walker is Wind River’s student of the week. He is a senior this year who has lettered in cross country, basketball, track and golf, is on the honor roll, is President of the National Honor Society, and is a member of student council.

Outside of school, Hunter enjoys fishing, hunting, basketball and traveling.

“Hunter is a student that excels both academically and in extracurricular activities. He
takes advantage of opportunities presented to him that allow him to grow as a person.
Most of his high school day consists of taking college classes where he pushes himself to
maintain top grades. Outside of his studies, Hunter leads the National Honor Society as
President and plays a key role in Student Council. Volunteering to tutor younger students
allows him to experience seeing through the eyes of others. Hunter was a key member of
the RHS Golf State Team this past fall. You can also find him playing basketball and
running track for the Cougars.”

After graduation, Hunter plans to attend college to become a physical therapist.

Hunter is the son of Justin and Kelli Walker.

