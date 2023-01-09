Wind River High School student of the week: Holden Yeates

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Holden Yeates is Wind River’s student of the week. He is a freshman this year and participates in football, wrestling, and track. Holden is on the honor roll, is a member of Student Council, the FFA, and has lettered in football.

“Holden is an active member of Student Council at the High School. He came to Casper

for the Fall summit, as well as Cody for the state convention. Holden is enthusiastic,

caring, and helpful in organizing and executing student led events like fundraisers,

assemblies, homecoming week, and various activities. Holden demonstrates grit through

his work ethic in school, and always has effective communication with his teachers. He’s

not afraid to ask questions when he doesn’t fully understand something. He will no doubt

do well in anything he pursues, regardless of potential difficulties. Holden is an asset to

Wind River!”

After graduation he plans to join the military or work in construction until he goes to college.

Holden is the son of Rocky Yeates and Tami Yeates.