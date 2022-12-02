Wind River High School student of the week: Grace Neubauer

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Junior, Grace Neubauer has participated in basketball and rodeo, and has lettered in basketball. She is also a member of FFA.

Grace is a student who has had a pretty rough obstacle in her high school experience, however, she always remains positive. If other students in the class are struggling, she is always willing to assist them. Grace takes responsibility for her own learning and works hard in class. She is an all- around great kid.

After graduation, she plans to attend Casper College. Grace hopes to earn a scholarship to compete on the rodeo team. She plans to become either an Ag teacher or a physical therapist at a children’s hospital.

Outside of school, Grace enjoys high school rodeos where she competes in calf roping with lots of support from her family and friends. She also enjoys traveling to rodeos with her cousin Maddison Enos and working with her family on their ranch.