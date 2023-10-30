Wind River High School student of the week: Grace Neubauer

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Grace Neubauer.

Grace Neubauer is the daughter of Scott and Robin Neubauer and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. Grace participates in FFA and the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association. Some special awards she has received include lettering in basketball her freshman and sophomore year. Nominating staff describe Grace as, “an energetic, kind person. Grace always has a great, can-do attitude. We love having her at Wind River and can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next!” Outside of school, Grace enjoys ranching on the Enos E-Spear Ranch with her family and breakaway roping at rodeos. After school, she plans on attending college to rodeo and pursue a career in the veterinary field. Congratulations!

Advertisement