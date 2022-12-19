Wind River High School student of the week: Ford David

Ford David is Wind River’s student of the week. He is a freshman this year and is on the honor roll as well as lettered in Cross Country. Ford participates in basketball in addition to cross country. Outside of school, he enjoys riding dirt bikes and hanging out with his grandpa.
“Ford is exceptionally good natured. He improves the atmosphere of the classroom and the
school through his energy and strength of personality. Additionally, he is dedicated to
learning. Even for the most challenging concepts and assignments, he buckles down and
commits himself to finishing. He shows the same amount of grit in the classroom as he
does on the cross country course, and his enthusiasm makes even the dreariest of days an
exciting day to learn!”
After High School, Ford plans to attend college and then come back to work on the family ranch.