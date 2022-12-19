Wind River High School student of the week: Ford David

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Ford David is Wind River’s student of the week. He is a freshman this year and is on the honor roll as well as lettered in Cross Country. Ford participates in basketball in addition to cross country. Outside of school, he enjoys riding dirt bikes and hanging out with his grandpa.

“Ford is exceptionally good natured. He improves the atmosphere of the classroom and the

school through his energy and strength of personality. Additionally, he is dedicated to

learning. Even for the most challenging concepts and assignments, he buckles down and

commits himself to finishing. He shows the same amount of grit in the classroom as he

does on the cross country course, and his enthusiasm makes even the dreariest of days an

exciting day to learn!”

Advertisement

After High School, Ford plans to attend college and then come back to work on the family ranch.