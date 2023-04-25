Wind River High School student of the week: Cylie Honstein

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Cylie Honstein is Wind River’s student of the week. She is a sophomore who participates in volleyball and rodeo. Cylie is on the honor roll, is a member of student council, a member of FFA, drama, and has lettered/all conference in volleyball.

Outside of school, Cylie enjoys volleyball, rodeo, traveling, working, playing on traveling sports teams, and going to the lake.

“Cylie’s work ethic in and out of class this year has impressed me. She is very self-motivated and never has to be told what she needs to do. She asks questions and works to become better. She’s a great example to her peers and works to motivate them as well. Cylie is a pleasure to have in class.”

After graduation, she plans to attend Eastern Wyoming or Northwest College on a volleyball scholarship to study pre-med and then go to South Carolina for chiropractic school.

Cylie is the daughter of Rylie Perry and Chris Honstein.

