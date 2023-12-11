Wind River High School student of the week: Cylie Honstein

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Cylie Honstein.

Cylie Honstein is the daughter of Chris Honstein and Rylie Perry. She is currently a senior at Wind River High School and participates in FFA, varsity volleyball, and is a class representative. Some of her awards include All Conference, maintaining a 4.0 GPA, Varsity Volleyball Captain, GreenHand and Discovery Degree in FFA. Nominating staff comment that, “Cylie has her sights set on her goals, while also staying kind, humble, and helpful. She recognizes other people’s strengths, and encourages them to pursue their goals, as well. It has been an honor to watch her grow into a leadership role this year”. Outside of school, Cylie stays busy with AAU Volleyball, Rec League Volleyball, golf, and rodeo. After graduation, she will be attending school at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington to play volleyball and receive her general degree. Afterwards, she plans on majoring in pre-med. Congratulations!

