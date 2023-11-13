Wind River High School student of the week: Chris Burk

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Chris Burk is the son of Jay and Arletta Burk and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. Chris participates in football, basketball, track, and Honor Society. Some of his achievements include All Conference Football, The Principal’s List, Student Artist of the Month, and lettering in football, basketball, and track. Nominating staff describe Chris as, “a high achiever who is a joy to have in class. Chris is always lending a helping hand and shows leadership on and off the football field.” Outside of school, Chris enjoys hanging out with friends and catching fish. After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Wyoming to pursue a degree in Kinesiology. Congratulations!