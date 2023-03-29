Wind River High School student of the week: Calder Johnson

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Calder Johnson is Wind River’s student of the week. He is a senior with many achievements including honor roll, member of National Honor Society, Lettered in football, wrestling, and basketball, was All-State in football for 2 years. Outside of school, Calder enjoys woodworking, metal working, hunting, and playing guitar.

“We are proud to have Calder as a Wind River Cougar! His consistent dedication to school and all of the extracurricular activities that he is involved in sets him apart from most. He creates a positive environment wherever he goes and that’s why others enjoy being around him. Calder has set future goals for himself and has a plan to make sure those are carried out. We look forward to hearing about his future success.”

Calder plans to serve a mission for his church and then attend the University of Wyoming to pursue a business degree.

He is the son of Derek and JoDee Johnson.