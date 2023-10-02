Wind River High School student of the week: Benjamin Bowcutt

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Benjamin Bowcutt is the son of Dan and Michelle Bowcutt and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. He participates in band, cross country, and wants to join the E Sports team. Nominating staff commented that, “Ben has demonstrated tremendous leadership skills this year. Whether it is helping young students find their way or making sure his classmates stay positive, Ben continues to go above and beyond for his peers. We are not only lucky to have a student such as him at Wind River but the humanistic qualities of kindness and understanding are exactly what our school represents”. Outside of school, Ben enjoys helping his parents build their house and run his Dungeons & Dragons club. After graduation, he plans on serving a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. After that he plans on going to college to get a degree in Cybersecurity to become a Whitehat or ethical hacker. Congratulations!