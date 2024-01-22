Wind River High School student of the week: Amanda Jenkins

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Amanda Jenkins.

Amanda Jenkins is the daughter of Ira Jenkins and Raven Oldman and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. She participates in Upward Bound, Multicultural Club, Student Council, and several sports. Some of Amanda’s achievements include #1 in Steak in Girls 2a, maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout volleyball season, and All Conference in basketball. Nominating staff comment that, “Amanda strives for success on and off the court. She is coachable, teachable, and her dedication is contagious. It’s been a privilege to watch her grow this year!” Outside of school, Amanda enjoys going to the gym and hanging out with friends and family. After graduation, she is unsure whether to attend college close to home or to be brave and attend Idaho State or Little Priest Tribal College in Nebraska to play sports. Congratulations!

