Wind River High School student of the week: Addison Dow

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Addison Dow is the daughter of James and Jami Dow and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. Addison plays varsity volleyball, manages the wrestling team, and is part of the publications team.

Some of her awards include State Art Symposium and being on the A honor roll. Nominating staff describe Addison as having, “a keen eye for detail, and pushes herself to do her best in everything she ventures into. She is a positive role model to those around her and is willing to go the extra mile to be the best she can be.”

Outside of school, Addison enjoys motocross, gymnastics, fishing, photography, and working at Murdochs.

After graduation, she plans to attend school at the University of Hawaii at Manoa to play volleyball and study kinesiology sports medicine. She is excited to experience something new with this next chapter!