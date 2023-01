(Pavillion, WY) – The 13th annual Wind River High School Service Week is underway and the auction site is now up.

Check out the site to bid on a variety of items ranging from puppies to salsa. Click here to view the site and support a great cause.

Funds raised at this year’s service week are going to support Patti Griffith, who served on the Fremont County School District #6 board of trustees for 27 1/2 years. She was diagnosed with cancer this past fall and is currently undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

h/t Wind River Schools