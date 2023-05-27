(Pavillion, WY) – The Wind River High School Class of 2023 graduated today, May 26 in front of friends and family at 4 pm.

Principal Justin Walker welcomed everyone. A special performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” was performed by Sidnee Flint and Nathan Bowcutt. Martina Large also gave a special dance performance. War Path accompanied her. Cody Kline gave this year’s commencement address. Justin Walker Cody Kline

Speeches from the Salutatorian Calder Johnson and Valedictorian JayCee Herbert were part of the graduation ceremony.

Advertisement

Calder Johnson JayCee Herbert

Motto: “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.” -Muhammad Ali

Flowers: Red & White Roses

Song: “Fireworks” by Katy Perry

The graduating class included: Elina Alatini, Casey Befus, Kaden Bjornstad-Jones, AnnaBeth Bornhoft, Nathan Bowcutt, Gabrielle Brown, Sidnee Flint, Carter Fowler, KC Gibson, Trapper Hallock, JayCee Herbert, Remington Herbert, Tucker Jensen, Calder Johnson, Martina Large, Brayden Leonhardt, Wylie Shearer, Angela Spoonhunter, Miracle Spoonhunter, Keara Thoman, Makayla Vogt, Hunter Walker, and Kalob Zamora.

Advertisement