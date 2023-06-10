Wind River Flywheelers attracts crowds at Shoshoni Day

(Shoshoni, WY) The 27th Wind River Flywheelers Antique Engine & Tractor Show drew crowds of families, kids, and tractor and engine enthusiasts to Shoshoni Day held in Centennial Park this weekend.

A long lineup and wide variety of modern and vintage tractors and engines were exhibited, along with demonstrations, food, vendors, and activities for the kids, including a barrel train and pedal tractors.

“We’ve done this in conjunction with the tractor club, and what we’re doing this year is having a big garage sale for the whole town,” said Carlta Witthar, treasurer of the Shoshoni Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a well-rounded event…we like to have stuff for the kids going on, so the ladies can go look around and shop while the guys can take a look around at the tractors.”

The event continues into Sunday, with the show opening at 9:00 a.m. a Tractor Drive starting at 10:00 a.m., and an Antique Tractor Pull taking place at 11:00 a.m. A raffle drawing for a pedal tractor donated by Stotz Equipment will take place afterward.

For more information about the Wind River Flywheelers, visit their Facebook page. For more information about the Shoshoni Chamber, visit their website or Facebook page.