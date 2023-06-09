Wind River Flyweeler Antique Tractor Show this weekend in Shoshoni

The 27th Annual Wind River Flywheeler Antique Tractor & Engine Show is set for June 10 and 11 in Shoshoni.

Each day kicks off with a tractor drive starting at 10 a.m. at East Park Rest Area (1st & 2nd Street). On Saturday there will be an auction at 1 p.m. and a tractor pull at 1:30 p.m. Sunday’s tractor pull is at 11 a.m. and the raffle drawing for a pedal tractor will be at 2 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1.

Along with the antique machines, there will be music at noon, craft & food booths, dutch oven cooking and a mobile museum. For the kids, there will be a barrel train and pedal tractors.

Admission to the event is free.