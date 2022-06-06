Wind River Farmers Market is back with two market locations for the summer!

Sponsored by Wyoming Community Bank
Sponsored by Wyoming Community Bank

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

The Wind River Farmers Market is here to bring you all the homegrown, fresh, and local items you’re looking for! The markets start this week on Tuesday and Thursday.

This summer, the market has opened an all new location at the 789 Casino! The Wind River Market will be at the Casino on Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30pm. You will also be able to catch them at the Frank B. Wise building in Fort Washakie on Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm.

Advertisement

The Wind River Farmers Market encourages youth vendors and lets them set up a table for only $1! Let your kids get out and make some money this summer.

h/t Wind River Farmers Market Facebook
h/t Wind River Food Sovereignty Project

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.