Wind River Development Fund Awarded $500,000 Grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation

Fort Washakie, WY – The Wind River Development Fund (WRDF) announced that it was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. WRDF is a non-profit 501(c)(3) community development corporation and a certified Nave Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) providing financial and economic development services on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Paul F. Huberty, Executive Director of the Wind River Development Fund, commented, “We are so grateful to be awarded this two-year grant and for the ongoing, collaborative relationship that we have with the Wells Fargo Foundation. Wells Fargo has been an amazing partner in fortifying the indigenous finance industry across our region. As the only Nave CDFI in Wyoming, these funds are critically important to our goal of creating generational change for the Wind River Reservation community.”

The two-year, $500,000 grant will provide non-Federal, matching funds for an Economic Development Administration grant and strengthen WRDF’s infrastructure to increase capital deployment on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Jenny Flores, Head of Small Business Growth Philanthropy at Wells Fargo, commented, “Small businesses are the foundation of a thriving community. They propel an economy and contribute to its social fabric by providing essential goods and services, creating jobs, and serving as centers of public gathering. We are proud to join the Wind River Development Fund on its mission to bring affordable capital to entrepreneurs and small businesses so that they can start, grow, and thrive.”

The mission of the Wind River Development Fund is to provide financial opportunities to simulate economic development on and near the Wind River Indian Reservation, to promote self-sufficiency, self- determination, and an enhanced quality of life for the reservation community.

The Wind River Development Fund (WRDF) provides local entrepreneurs and businesses with access to capital, technical assistance, support, training, and professional capacity to retain, expand and develop Nave-owned and Nave-led businesses. WRDF is a Nave-led Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) focused on strengthening economic development and creating generational change on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.