Wind River Cares summer update

It’s been a busy summer in Fremont County and at Wind River Family & Community Health Care. They want to remind you, after all the fun in the sun and family vacations, don’t forget about your health! Wind River Cares encourages its patients to be proactive and keep up on yearly wellness visits. Need a sports physical? Call for an appointment today!

COVID19 protocols are still in place with masks required in all clinics. If you are having symptoms, call the clinic at 856-9281 and they will screen you in your vehicle. A rapid test can be requested at the Riverton Clinic.

COVID19 immunizations continue for 6-months & up. They will have the Moderna vaccine available this week and Pfizer next week. They will continue alternating weeks on the two vaccines.

Care packages are still available for families in isolation. The Covid19 shelter in Arapaho is still running and can hold up to 20 patients. Call 856-9281 for more information.

Telehealth is no longer available. The telehealth providers, Trisha Rose, FNP and Dr. Qayseo are now available in-clinic and are accepting patients.

You can call 856-9281 to schedule an appointment with any of the clinics.

The 12th Street Riverton weekend clinic is available for walk-ins. They are open until 10 pm on Fridays with the Pharmacy open until 11 pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, the clinic is open from 1-10 pm with the Pharmacy open from 1-11 pm. If you are experiencing a non-emergency, this urgent care is for you! If it is an emergency or life-threatening situation, please go to the emergency room at SageWest.

The Arapahoe Clinic is currently closed to patients due to the ongoing water issue in the area. All appointments for medical, dental, behavior health, optometry, and pharmacy services will be redirected to Riverton and Ethete Clinics. They will provide updates on this situation on their Facebook page.