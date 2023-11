(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today’s forecast is very similar to yesterday’s, with another day of near seasonable temperatures, with the exception of the Wind River Basin, where that inversion cold air will still linger.

Dry conditions also continue today and tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with Shoshoni and Riverton much cooler at 20 and 21 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits. h/t NWSR