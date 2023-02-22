Wind River back in the top five in the latest rankings

(Fremont County, WY) – It was the final time to see where the team stood heading into regionals for class 1A and 2A. The recent rankings released by Wyopreps.com has four teams from County 10 ranked in the latest polls.

Starting with the girl’s side, the Lady Cheifs from Wyoming Indian remained second in class 2A heading into the regional tournament where they could potentially see the number one team in Rocky Mountain. It will remain to be seen. They were the only girl’s team to make the top five with Dubois earning votes in class 1A

The boy’s side had two last week and now returns to three. Wind River reenters the 2A rankings at number five. The Cougars are the number one seed from the northwest and will take on Kemmerer in the first round. The Riverton Wolverines held onto the number two ranking in class 4A despite the loss last week against Rock Springs. Riverton will look to lock the number one seed in the 4A northwest this Friday when they take on Cody. The Lander Tigers fell one spot this week to number five. Lyman jumped Lander by just six points this week.

Stay up to date with scores and more on the County 10 Sports Twitter account. The latest rankings from https://t.co/WFRF8FegAl have four County 10 teams in the top five! Wind River enters the top five heading into the regional tournament! pic.twitter.com/vKDUTQEOEG — County 10 Sports (@County10Sports) February 22, 2023