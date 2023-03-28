Win Billy Currington concert tickets with 97.5 The Brand with ‘Billy’s Brand Word of the Day’

(Fremont County)- Billy Currington is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Saturday, August 19th with special guests Morgan Evans and Hannah Ellis. 97.5 The Brand has tickets for you to win before you can buy them! Tickets are on sale this Friday morning at 10 a.m. You will want to listen to 97.5 The Brand and following County 10 online and on Facebook for ‘Billy’s Brand Word of the Day’ and then enter to win.

97.5 The Brand will let you know every hour what Billy’s Word of the Day is, so chances are if you tune in you’ll hear it and be watching County 10.com and County 10’s Facebook. Winners will be drawn Friday morning, March 31st, at 10 a.m.

For today we are going to give you the word of the day right here! It’s SUMMER, so all you have to do is enter that below! Be listening to 97.5 The Brand though and watching County 10 for more chances to enter. If you hear or see a different Billy’s Brand Word of the Day, jump back online and enter to win again.

Billy's Brand Word of the Day

With number one hits like ‘People Are crazy’, ‘Good Directions’ and ‘Pretty Good at Drinking Beer’ Billy brings a great song collection and show. Seems like the coconutman is working on some new music or creative vibes in the studio. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Currington (@bccoconutman)

Purchase tickets at sinclairtix.com