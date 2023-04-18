Willow Creek named 2023 Model PLC School

(Riverton, WY) – On Monday, Willow Creek Elementary celebrated its first year as a Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) School. They join 24 other Model PLCs in the state and three other schools in Riverton.

“This is a testament to the work you all do all the time anyway,” Principal Jeremy Hill said. “We have, I think, felt like for a long time that we were doing Model PLC work and not necessarily jumping through the hoops to get the Model PLC designation, and to us, it was more important to do the work than to get the designation. You’ve all worked really hard, and so celebrating the designation, I think, is a big piece of that too. So congratulations, and well done. I’m proud of you guys.”

Willow Creek staff celebrated the achievement with punch and cake after school on Monday.

A Model PLC is “an ongoing process in which educators work collaboratively in recurring cycles of collective inquiry and action research to achieve better results for the students they serve,” according to their website. “Professional learning communities operate under the assumption that the key to improved learning for students is continuous job-embedded learning for educators.”

Willow Creek’s three main Model PLC practices include:

Monitoring student learning on a timely basis.

Creating systems of intervention to provide students with additional time and support for learning.

Building teacher capacity to work as members of high performing collaborative teams that focus efforts on improved learning for all students.

Read about the school’s PLC story, practices and more here.