Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week Weston Sanders.

“Weston has such a positive attitude. He is always excited to try something hard in Math. He wants to learn. He is such a kind young man and has impeccable manners.”

