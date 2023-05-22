Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: Sophia Fried & Jaxon Goss 

Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Students of the Week, Sophia Fried, and Jaxon Goss.

” Miss Sophia is in Mrs. Romer’s class and she has been working very hard this week and getting her work completed. She has also been trying very hard to work independently on her writing. we are very proud of her.”

“Jaxon is the most helpful friend and student. He goes above and beyond in the classroom and outside of the classroom. He loves a challenge and is always up for the task. Jaxon perseveres through anything and helps anyone who is struggling. He is a role model student who follows the PAWS laws and is the kindest friend. Jaxon always comes into school with a smile on his face and ready to learn anything new!”