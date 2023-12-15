Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: Sia Hunter

Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Willow Creek Elementary’s Student of the Week is Sia Hunter. The nominating staff member had this to say about Sia; ” Sia is someone who is constantly going above and beyond. She always tries her best and is never afraid to take on a task that may seem challenging. Sia is kind and caring. She exemplifies what it means to treat others how you want to be treated. It is typical for Sia to go around and push in everybody else’s chairs after they have left. She is a leader in the best kind of way and a friend to all.”