Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: Ryder Petersen

Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Ryder Petersen.

“Ryder will always do the right thing. He works very hard in class to complete his work and grow his knowledge. He always asks for help when he needs it. He continually demonstrates the meaning of what it means to be a Willow Creek Wolf. He will always include others if they are alone. His work meets expectations, his attitude is always positive, and his ability to continue to do the right thing is something everyone should seek to emulate. Ryder is one awesome dude! “

