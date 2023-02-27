Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: Paislee Barton

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Paislee Barton.
“Paislee is a ray of sunshine! She comes into class every single day with a bright smile that is so contagious. She is a student that wastes no time and is always working hard and participating. She is not just a great student, but also a great friend and classmate. She is extremely kind and is always going out of her way to be helpful. I feel extremely lucky to have her in my class this year. What a pleasure it is to be a part of her educational journey.”