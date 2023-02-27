Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: Paislee Barton

Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Paislee Barton.

“Paislee is a ray of sunshine! She comes into class every single day with a bright smile that is so contagious. She is a student that wastes no time and is always working hard and participating. She is not just a great student, but also a great friend and classmate. She is extremely kind and is always going out of her way to be helpful. I feel extremely lucky to have her in my class this year. What a pleasure it is to be a part of her educational journey.”

