Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: Janessa McLeod

Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week Janessa McLeod.

“Janessa is a student who is constantly exemplifying the PAWS laws. She is kind to others, a great role model for her peers and younger students, and works really hard on all of her work, regardless of how easy or challenging it might be. When she is finished with her own work you can find her checking in on students around her to make sure they understood the question. She is very inclusive with other students and makes everyone around her feel special. Everyone around her seems to be in a good mood thanks to the positive attitude that radiates out of her.”

