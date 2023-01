Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week Jamie Wildcat.

“Jamie is always willing to help. She always does her best, and is a role model and leader. Jamie see what needs to be done and does it. She always goes above and beyond for her classmates and teachers.”

