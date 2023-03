Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Hudson Anderson.

“Hudson comes into class each morning and gets right to work. Hudson is extremely kind to his classmates and polite to the staff. He has a positive attitude and is a great role model for his peers. I love having Hudson in my class!”

