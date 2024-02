Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Elementary student of the week is Frances Crews.

“Frankie shows kindness in every part of her day. She is calm, helpful, and works so hard! Everyone who interacts with Frankie just loves her. She is a great role model for others and we are thankful she is a part of our day!”

Advertisement