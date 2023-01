Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week Dawson Liedy.

“Dawson is very responsible and always following the PAWS laws in all areas of the school. He is caring of his peers and sets a good example for others inside and out of the classroom! He works hard, participates in all activities, and loves to learn!”

