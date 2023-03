Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Caysen Long.

“I am nominating Caysen Long for student of the week because he is a role model student, always helping his peers, being a kind friend, and doing it all with a smile. He is always a polite, accountable, hard-working, and safe learner. He is an outstanding Wolf!”

“Caysen always follows the rules, is on task, a great leader, follows the paws laws, works his hardest, and always kind to others.”