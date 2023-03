Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Barrett Havens.

“Barrett is such a hard worker. He is always ready to take on any challenge given to him. In addition, he goes out of his way to help others. Barrett is a great friend to all and goes above and beyond to make sure others feel included.”

Advertisement