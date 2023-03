Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Ambrose “AJ” Underwood.

“AJ is a quiet and very hard worker. He comes to class and gets right to work. He is well-liked by his classmates and gets along with everyone. He is such a sweet young man. I feel very lucky to be his teacher.”

