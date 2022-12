Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Allison was nominated by two staff members. Here is what they had to say about her:

“Allison continues to strive to reach her best while also encouraging her peers to reach their full potential.” “Allison is a student who cares about others and always has a friendly smile to share with others. Allison works hard in PE to make sure others are included. She works very hard in PE and is a very skilled athletic young lady.”

