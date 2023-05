Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Adi Day.

“Adi is an amazing role model in the classroom. When someone needs a friend or help with class work, she is the first to offer. If you walk into the classroom or bump into her in the hall, she will always be doing the right thing. I am so proud of her kind heart and determination!”

