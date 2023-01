Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Student of the Week is Addie Hovander. The nominating teacher, Mrs. Wiese, had this to say about Addie: “Addie comes into class and gets right to work. She stays focused on her work throughout the day. Addie has a positive attitude and is a joy to have in the classroom.”