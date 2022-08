In Loving Memory

William Jefferson “Will Herf” Hereford, 39, passed away July 27, 2022, in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

A wake will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 6pm at Jamie Sorrels residence,

13427 US Hwy 287, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 13427 US Hwy 287, Jamie Sorrels residence.

Burial to follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. Feast and give-away will be at Rocky Mountain Hall after the burial service.