( Fremont County) – This is a very fact filled podcast with Wyoming Game and Fish about beavers and how important they are for the environment and in particular Wyoming. Wildlife Biologist Amy Anderson gives us more insight into what positive contributions these eager beavers are involved in.

The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend mentioned in the podcast is this weekend, May 20-21st in Lander. You can find out more about these great creatures at this event or anytime with Wyoming Game and Fish. per wgfd.wyo.gov