WIHS Student of the Week: Tayaavy Dixey

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Tayaavy Dixey. Tayaavy is a freshman at Wyoming Indian High School. She is on the honor roll and her favorite activities include Traditional Club, Volleyball, and Basketball. Some of the activities she enjoys outside of school are, Powwows, playing basketball, hanging out with family, and going to the gym.

Tim Gray nominated Tayaavy saying: ” Tayaavy Dixey is an excellent student. Even though she is a freshman this year, her writing is good and she is able to convey complex concepts in an easily understandable way, while showing mastery of both social studies and language arts skills and increasing mastery of content knowledge. She is active in Basketball, Traditional Club and is pulling ‘all A’s’ for this semester so far, even with her difficult schedule. She is almost always smiling and cheerful in the classroom and in the hallways and manages herself and her time like a ready-for-college young lady. I highly recommend her for student of the week!”

After high school, Tayaavy plans to attend college and major in either business, finance, or law.