WIHS Student of the Week: Ruby Burton

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Ruby Burton. Ruby is a sophomore at Wyoming Indian High School. She is on the honor roll and she is involved with marketing and setting up the school store. Some of the activities she enjoys outside of school are, painting, drawing and baking.

Nate Reinhardt nominated Ruby saying: “She has been doing a great job analyzing data in her social media marketing simulation to create revenue generating posts and bringing in new followers for the company she represents in the simulation. Ruby a great job of paying attention to details and learning from the data analysis reports on decisions she needs to make in the simulation.”

After high school, Ruby plans to attend college and in undecided as to which major she will pursue.