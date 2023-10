(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, increasing showers and thunderstorms are expected across the state today, especially along western mountain ranges.

Gusty winds will also develop across southern Wyoming, with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

This will keep temperatures down again today, with highs only in the 50’s and 60’s, and lows tonight in the 40’s and upper 30’s.

h/t NWSR