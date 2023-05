(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, warm temperatures continue today, with isolated showers returning this afternoon.

Starting Thursday, widespread showers and thunderstorms with areas of heavy rain are possible.

Flooding may be an issue through the weekend with Friday likely being the day with the heaviest rain.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 50’s and upper 40’s. h/t NWSR