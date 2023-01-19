Why is there an egg shortage?

And, why our farmers and ranchers, and their hens, are important.

Whether you like your eggs sunny side up, scrambled or poached, eggs are a staple protein for many main dishes and baked goods. In Fremont County, along with across Wyoming and the nation, eggs are in short supply. The current nationwide outbreak of avian influenza has killed over 60 million poultry. Of these, it is estimated 44 million were egg-laying hens. It’s the main reason that eggs are scarce on grocery shelves.

That’s why our neighbors, and their flocks of laying hens, are our community heroes! These Wyoming folks care for their chickens through blizzards and droughts.

h/t Morgan Doyle

When you buy a dozen local eggs, you receive a plateful of benefits:

Fresh, nutrient-rich food.

Your purchase supports the hard-working poultry fanciers and their egg-laying hens that live here. With us. In Wyoming.

You become a hero, too, by helping grow our local food system so that there’s Wyoming-grown food for Wyomingites.

Cowboy resiliency. It’s the Wyoming way.

Where can you buy local eggs?

Main Street Shopping

Fremont Local Market, located at 524 E Main St, Riverton (old Flea Market). Hours of operation are 10 am – 6 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 am – 5 pm on Wednesday; and 11 am – 6 pm on Saturday. Follow them on Facebook.

Mr. D’s Food Center in Lander offers many Wyoming food products. Look for the “I’m Local” signage as you shop. Follow Mr. D’s on Facebook to see the hot tips on local food.

Convenient Online Ordering

The www.eatwyoming.com website is shared by farmers and ranchers across the Cowboy State. When you order your local eggs, sign up for the every-other-week VeggieBox subscription – a bag brimming with seasonal produce.

Home delivery is available. Free shipping when you pick up your order at a customer pick-up location. For County 10ers, at checkout select from these customer pick-up locations: Fremont Local Market (Riverton), The Kinnear Store (Kinnear), CWC Dubois Cyber Center (Dubois), and CWC Lander Center (Lander).

Farmers Markets

Dubois – November to May, 1st and 3rd Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 pm, 202 E. Ramshorn St.

Lander – October to May, Saturday 1-3 pm, VFW 11 Tweed Lane Facebook

Riverton – October to April, Saturday 9-11 am, Little Wind Center 1010 Fairground Rd. Facebook