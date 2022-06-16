WHP reports that 5-year-old died after June 9 Natrona County collision; four more injured

(Natrona County, WY) – On June 9, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 80 on Wyoming 220 west of Casper, according to a release issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on Thursday, June 16.

At 8:24 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision, which resulted in the death of a 5-year-old.

According to the release, a 2013 commercial truck was headed east on Wyoming 220, while a passenger vehicle was stopped on Pathfinder Road facing north.

As the truck passed by the intersection of Pathfinder Road, the passenger vehicle rapidly accelerated forward and into the lane of the truck, where the vehicles collided and both overturned.

The driver of the passenger vehicle has been identified as 23-year-old Evansville resident Sierra M. White. The passenger has been identified as 27-year-old Evansville resident Catherine Brummett.

White and Brummett were wearing seatbelts and transported to Wyoming Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

A four and five-year-old were secured in the back seat of the Honda in child restraints, and both were transported to Wyoming Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

The five-year-old juvenile succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the truck has been identified as 62-year-old Lusk resident Howard K. Lorenzen.

Lorenzen was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Wyoming Medical Center for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention and cell phone use on White’s part are being investigated as potential contributing factors.

This is the 40th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 41 in 2021, 39 in 2020, and 71 in 2019 to date.